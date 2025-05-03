Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 117,412 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0308 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.