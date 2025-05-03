Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 141,699 VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,842 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 726,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 405,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.
VanEck Vietnam ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS VNM opened at $12.24 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.
VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Vietnam ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.