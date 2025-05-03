Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,294 Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.