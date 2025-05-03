Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,453 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PRCT opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

