Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 750,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 156,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

