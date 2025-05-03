Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

