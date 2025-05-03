Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPEU opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $46.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

