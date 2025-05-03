Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.73. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

