Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 341.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.6 %

BCC opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.30. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

