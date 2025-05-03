Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSJV opened at $26.04 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.