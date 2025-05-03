Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSJV opened at $26.04 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.