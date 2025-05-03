Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Insider Activity at Independent Bank
In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Independent Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ:INDB opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
