Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.