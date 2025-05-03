Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of Backblaze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $10,836,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 510,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of BLZE opened at $4.54 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

