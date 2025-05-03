Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 169,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 534,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 138,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares during the period. Finally, SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.