Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWIN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

