Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $633.00 at UBS Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $768.00 to $633.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $605.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

