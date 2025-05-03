Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reissued their market perform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

