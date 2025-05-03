Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 124,300 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Luna Innovations worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $0.40 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

