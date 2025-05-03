Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 69,500 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 489.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $39,319.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,148 shares of company stock worth $91,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Aura Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

