Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of First Mid Bancshares worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.29 million. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.