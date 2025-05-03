Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 175,491 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,927.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 730,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 706,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.7 %

MTA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

