Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 175,491 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,927.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 730,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 706,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.7 %
MTA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metalla Royalty & Streaming
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.