Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 36,704 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Magnera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAGN shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera Trading Up 4.7 %

MAGN stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Magnera Corp has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

See Also

