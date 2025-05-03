Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,045,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,883,000 after purchasing an additional 271,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.