Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $661,000 Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,393 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $59,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,650. This represents a 1.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,412 shares of company stock worth $112,175 and have sold 1,390 shares worth $34,986. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.