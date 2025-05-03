Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $712,000 in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,404.52. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $113.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.