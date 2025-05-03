Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Kenon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kenon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kenon stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Kenon’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

