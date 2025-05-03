Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 164,361 shares in the last quarter. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LiveOne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 222,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LiveOne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.
LiveOne Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.72 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
