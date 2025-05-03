Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 164,361 shares in the last quarter. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LiveOne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 222,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LiveOne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.72 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.