Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,389 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

