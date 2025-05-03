Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Traeger worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $1.47 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

