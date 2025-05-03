Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after purchasing an additional 575,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,984,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,999,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 319,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1538 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

