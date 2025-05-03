Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 142,891 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,891 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cerus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 29,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $43,478.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,477,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,128.50. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,500. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,150 shares of company stock worth $665,210. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

