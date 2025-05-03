Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of X Financial worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of XYF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.10. X Financial has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

