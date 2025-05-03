Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,100 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.87 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

