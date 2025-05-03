Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 24,600 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $447.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $366.92 and a one year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

