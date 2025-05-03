Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,100 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.