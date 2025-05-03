Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,100 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.76.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.