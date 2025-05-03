Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4,811.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 3.7 %
MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MainStreet Bancshares
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.