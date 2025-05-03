Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

