Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 204,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 363,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 262,123 shares during the period.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $8.39 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

