Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Tile Shop worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

