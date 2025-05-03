Research Analysts Set Expectations for Visa FY2025 Earnings

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $11.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $347.66 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

