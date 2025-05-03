Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of REYN opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

