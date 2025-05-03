Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $189.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -277.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.