Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 369,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

