Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider's stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

STX stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

