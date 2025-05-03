Seagate Technology’s (STX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

