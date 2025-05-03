Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Sherwin-Williams

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $359.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.22 and a 200-day moving average of $356.33. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

