SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 875,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 557,899 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $18.87 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $1,084,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,180,476.72. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,978.68. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,136 shares of company stock worth $9,896,262. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

