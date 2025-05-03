Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

