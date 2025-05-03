Sitrin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 87,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.12. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

