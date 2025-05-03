S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $627.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $607.00 to $627.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
